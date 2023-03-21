Citizens will be able to decide the fate of the bike lanes

Juarez City.- After the vialetones were removed from the Lincoln Avenue bike path two days ago, the Municipal Government of Juárez indicated that the fate of the bike paths in different parts of the city will be through a public consultation and an “exhaustive analysis.”

In an official statement, it was reported that the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, said at a press conference that in order to carry out the consultation, the works must first be received by the State Government.

“We are going to talk to the cyclists, we are going to really measure how many people go through there, we will talk to the affected merchants, see if there are alternative routes, but let’s not tell people that we cannot do anything because it is not correct, we are going to do a serious, formal and well-prepared consultation”, he mentioned.

He said that this analysis will be in charge of the Coordinator of Directors, Jorge Arturo Pérez Quezada, who will seek the rapprochement with each one of those involved for the corresponding analysis.

The mayor stressed that the removals of vialetones that have been carried out to date are only part of the works carried out on the Carlos Villarreal bridge to facilitate road flow, however, the analysis of the cycle path cannot begin until the work is completed. received by the Directorate of Urban Development.

On March 13, Mario Vázquez Robles, Secretary of Communications and Public Works of the state government specified that it should be the municipal government that defines the permanence of the bike lanes or their withdrawal.

He recalled that this work was built by the state government but designed by the Municipal Institute for Research and Planning of Juárez, and built by the Metropolitan Fund, that is, of the three levels of government, a total of 47 million pesos.

He indicated that the fault was in the delivery and reception since the work has not been formally received by the municipality but the state cannot deliver it if it is intended to be withdrawn.