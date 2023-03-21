Trina Solar introduces Vertex S+ 445W N-type double-glazed rooftop modules, next generation technologies for next generations

Trina Solar

Trina Solar, the global leader in PV and smart energy total solutions, is launching a new generation of rooftop modules: the Vertex S+ N-type double-glass product line with an output power of up to 445 W. These modules combine several cutting-edge technologies and a 30-year performance guarantee and represent a step forward for residential and commercial PV systems that creates value for both installers and system owners. Series production of the Vertex S+ has already started.

When choosing solar panels for rooftop installations, installers and their customers look for three things: maximum energy production in a limited space, trouble-free installation and operation for decades, and good looks on the roof. This is where the new Vertex S+ series from Trina Solar comes into play. It represents a major step forward for the roof segment and combines durability, performance, aesthetics and safety.

For every taste: Optimal bifacial and monofacial solutions under 2 m2

Roofs and individual preferences differ depending on the application scenario. Therefore Vertex S+ is available in two versions. The monofacial NEG9R.28 features a white encapsulation material on the back for maximum output power with up to 445Wp and an efficiency of 22.3%. In contrast, the transparent NEG9RC.27 is the preferred option for aesthetically demanding applications, e.g. B. on house roofs, where the system merges optically with the roof surface. This bifacial module has an output of 435 Wp on the front and an efficiency of 21.8%. Both variants have an area of ​​almost 2 square meters (1’762*1’134*30mm) and a black aluminum frame.

A strong heart: N-type cells

Like all Trina Solar modules, the Vertex S+ is based on the 210mm Vertex technology platform. However, thanks to the switch to N-type i-TOPCon cells, the module can generate around 10% more energy over 30 years compared to corresponding P-type models. In addition, N-type cells have 50% less initial degradation and 11% less annual degradation. Both factors together – higher performance and less degradation – lead to a significantly higher energy yield over the service life of the module and to improved reliability.

Trina Solar has ramped up its brand new vertically integrated N-type factory to ensure the supply of n-type i-TOPCon cells for modules of all sizes. The new generation of the Vertex S+ is already rolling off the assembly line at the company’s Suqian factory.

Reliable and sustainable: double-glazed construction

Vertex S+ is the first rooftop module on the market to feature a robust double-glass construction, replacing the plastic backsheet with a second layer of glass. Double glass constructions are extremely reliable and offer perfect protection for decades. They make these module types extremely resistant to salt spray, acids and alkalis. Glass is a perfect and symmetrical seal that prevents moisture penetration and minimizes stress on cells. In addition, Vertex double-glazed modules offer the best possible fire protection. But that’s not all – by dispensing with the backing film, the use of plastics is also reduced, which further improves the environmental balance of the module and recycling at the end of its service life.

Handling and compatibility: Developed with the installer in mind

Due to advances in glass processing, Trina Solar has been able to use two layers of ultra-thin glass with a thickness of only 1.6 mm, resulting in a light weight of 21.1 kg, comparable to that of backsheet modules. This means that installers can handle the new Vertex S+ on the roof just as they have done with conventional PV modules in the past.

When installed, Vertex S+ is highly compatible with other BOS components. It offers a variety of mounting methods, such as short and long side clamping, truss, shared rail and slide-in mounting. In addition, thanks to its short-circuit current of 10.7 A, it is compatible with more than 99% of the common inverters on the market, which has been confirmed by an extensive compatibility analysis.

Guaranteed security for 30 years and beyond

PV systems built with Vertex S+ will continue to provide solar energy to our children and grandchildren because the product comes with an extra long 30-year performance guarantee. The product guarantee is valid for a full 25 years, significantly longer than the 15 years customary in the industry. These extensive warranties are a testament to Trina Solar’s confidence in its dual glass technology and the long-term performance of N-type cells.

Create customer value and trust

Vertex S+ offers installers a solid value proposition, enabling them to offer their customers the best investment in guaranteed and increased solar energy. With its innovative, lightweight, double-glazed construction, it offers outstanding performance and safety benefits. Using more glass reduces plastic content and increases durability, extending the lifespan and recyclability of the solar panel.

This product creates added value for both installers and end customers in terms of energy yield, durability and sustainability – in short: future-proof solar energy.

