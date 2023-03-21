A SURPRISING REPORT: Algeria’s arms imports drop by half

Last November, the national and world press relayed information according to which Algeria was planning to increase its defense budget to $23 billion in 2023. A figure that has generated a lot of commentary from observers and analysts.

However, Algeria’s arms imports have drastically decreased since 2018. This is according to a recent study (published in March 2023) by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute – SIPRI).

Algeria’s arms imports have fallen by 58% between 2018 and 2022

Specifically, the report shows that Algeria’s arms imports have fallen by half (-58%) over the last four years (between 2018 and 2022).

In Africa, Algeria is coming in 2nd place, after Egypt, in terms of military expenditure, while Morocco occupies the 3rd position. Globally, our country ranks 18e rang of the largest arms-importing countries (1.8% of the world total between 2018-2022). A rate that stood at 4.1% during the period 2013-2017. This represents a decrease of 58%.

In addition, China has strengthened its commercial presence in Africa by exporting war material to 18 States, including Algeria. The report notes that China has become “the third largest arms supplier in the world after Germany and France”.

Russia and the United States maintained their position as the main arms suppliers to Africa between 2018 and 2022, with 40% and 16% of total exports to the continent respectively. China (9.8%) and France (7.6%) come in 3rd and 4th positions.

The SIPRI publication also reports a 40% decrease in arms imports by African states between 2013 and 2022. SIPRI attributes this change to the decline in arms imports from the two largest importers in the region, to know Algeria and Morocco.

Armaments: towards the signing of an “important” agreement between Algiers and Moscow next May

Concerning Algeria’s main arms suppliers, the report ” Trends in International Arms Transfers 2022 from SIPRI indicates that Russia takes the lion’s share with 73% of purchases. In second position, we find Germany, which covers 10% of Algeria’s arms imports.

Algiers thus constitutes the third largest customer in Moscow in the purchase of arms, after India and China. Moreover, Algiers and Moscow have been preparing for a year a “strategic document” of cooperation which should be signed in May. Weapons are the main object.

In this regard, Algeria and Russia have launched arrangements for a military agreement described as “important”. This should be finalized next May, during the visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow. The two countries are also seeking to sign an agreement that reflects “the new quality of bilateral relations”, according to the words of the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov.

As a reminder, Army General Saïd Chanegriha visited Russia in June 2020. During his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Chief of Staff of the ANP had highlighted the close ties that unite the two countries.