City goals under the magnifying glass of sustainability

Munich (dpa/tmn) –

Sights, culture, shopping: These are points that make cities attractive as travel destinations. A new index focuses on other factors. Okay, culture comes up too.

From a sustainability point of view, Rotterdam is the best city break destination – at least that’s what a new comparative index by the travel search engine Kayak reveals. Amsterdam and Graz follow in the ranking.

Munich is the best-ranked German city, behind Norway’s Trondheim in fifth place. The other German cities in the ranking – Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg and Berlin – are ranked 11th to 13th.

More than two dozen factors

According to Kayak, it compared 167 cities in 63 countries based on 28 factors – including accessibility by train or ship, the size of the cycle path network and air quality. Cultural aspects such as the number of museums were also included.

you click online in the index table on the respective main categories travel, transport, accommodation and experiences, the ratings for the individual factors fan out. This makes it possible to understand the points in which a city was rated good or bad.

If you value certain factors or want to compare individual cities with each other, you can sort the ranking accordingly.

Most searched destinations ended up in the index

According to Kayak, the index was created based on the most searched hotel destinations for city breaks in 2022 between January 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022. Only the most popular cities per region and country were considered to ensure an even geographical spread across the world.

Data for the current index was collected between March 1 and September 22, 2022. There was no information as to the frequency at which these should be updated.