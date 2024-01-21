The Spanish restaurant where Alcaraz draws energy at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz continues to take giant steps in the Open the Australia 2024. Ante Juncheng Shang for the first time he sold his ticket to the round of 16 of the Grand Slam, where a tough nut to crack awaits him this Monday, as is Miomir Kecmanovic. The one from Palmar assured that he feels very well and revealed the origin of his energy source. It is a Spanish cuisine restaurant that has traveled from London to Melbourne to set up two stands, one for fans and the other for tennis players.

It’s a tough decision (to go to training or to the Spanish restaurant at the tournament). I’m eating every day at the Spanish restaurant, it’s where I get my energy. I’m feeling good on the court. Now, we will see with my team what we do, acknowledged the Murcian. Cambio de Tercio is the trusted restaurant of Carlos Alcaraz and his team during their trip to Australian lands. He was already one in the last edition of Wimbledon and it gave him a lot of luck: he took his first title from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Abel Lusawho runs this gastronomic business located in the Chelsea neighborhood, has fed and dined a cast of tennis players and well-known faces. His restaurant has become a talisman for Spanish tennis. Rafa Nadal, Conchita Martínez, Garbie Muguruza and Carlitos Alcaraz They are some of the Wimbledon winners who have eaten at the Rioja businessman’s restaurant. It’s wrong for me to say it, but half a Wimbledon tournament corresponds to mehe acknowledged in an interview. Juan Carlos I, Dustin Hoffman, Antonio Banderas, Robert De Niro or Hugh Grant They have also gone through its interiors.

The idea of ​​taking his business to Australia began to take shape thanks to Craig Tiley, director of the Australian Open and big client of Cambio de Tercio. Lusa jokingly presented him with the idea of ​​bringing her restaurant to Australian soil and he succeeded. She took her team to Melbourne: Alberto Criado (chef), Javier Mario (2 head chef) and Luis Navacerrada (chef). Djokoviclover of our country, Murray o Tsitsipasamong many others, have enjoyed the gastronomic offer of this restaurant.

In his more than 20 years in the London capital, Cambio de Tercio has always surprised its diners with unique and exclusive Spanish products.. This place mixes traditional dishes with contemporary creations. From traditional tapaslike ham croquettes with panko, olives or bravas potatoes, to a hake in green sauce. The Iberians, with ham and chorizo ​​at the head, the potato omelette or a hot dog with chistorra also shine on the menu. The average price per diner may vary from 25 a 65 euros. The restaurant offers a tasting menuwhich covers the best dishes of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, for a few 60 euros.

