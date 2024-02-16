Clash between military and guerrillas leaves one dead

QUITO.- A confrontation between the military and guerrillas that occurred in the Amazon jungle of Ecuador left a Colombian national dead, the Ecuadorian Army reported on Thursday.

The uniformed men located a guerrilla camp in the Alto Punino sector, in the province of Orellana (east and border with Peru), where members of an “Illegal Armed Group (GIA)” opened fire on the soldiers “leading to a confrontation,” he said. the Army in a statement.

He added that in the confrontation “a GIA member of Colombian nationality, 30 years old, died.”

The institution noted that long-range weapons, more than 1,200 bullets, improvised explosive devices, military clothing and patches with the initials FARC EP, the Colombian guerrilla that signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016, were found at the site. from which dissidence remained.

The military also deployed an arms control operation in the area and detained two Colombian citizens who were carrying a submachine gun and other weapons.

Following a violent attack by drug trafficking groups in January, the Ecuadorian government declared the nation in internal armed conflict and ordered the military to neutralize these organizations, branded as terrorists and belligerents.

The country is carrying out a so-called Phoenix Plan that has since left more than 8,000 detainees and the confiscation of almost 53 tons of drugs and 2,400 weapons, according to the government.

Source: AFP