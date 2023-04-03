Climate activists are violating the city of Munich’s requirements and should now pay double the fine

Seven climate activists of the “last generation” are not allowed to carry glue in Munich. One breaches it and now risks double the penalty.

It’s a city-wide ban on seven “last generation” climate activists from carrying glue. This comes from a decision by the Munich district administration department (KVR). But Wolfgang Metzler, one of the activists, did not comply with the condition and openly admitted the violation in the Munich “Abendzeitung”.

Therefore, according to the newspaper, he faces a double penalty. “It corresponds to official practice in the event of non-compliance with orders to raise fines in order to ensure future compliance with the official order,” said a spokeswoman for the district administration department. Instead of 1,000 euros, 2,000 euros are now due.

Increased penalties do not stop climate activists

“I’m really happy to break the ban,” he is said to have previously told the “Abendzeitung”. Only then did the KVR increase the penalty.