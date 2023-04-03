How to teach a robot dog to play soccer in the sand

“Dribbelbot” can traverse terrains such as grass, sand, gravel, mud and snow.

An MIT research team has developed a four-legged robot that can play soccer. The “Dribblebot‘ is designed to track and take over the ball even on uneven and changing terrain if the object crosses its path. The robot uses a mix of onboard sensing and computing to traverse a variety of natural terrains such as grass, sand, gravel, mud and snow, adapting to different effects on the ball’s movement.

machines for rescue operations Robot, ball and terrain were simulated to test its performance. With the help of a digital twin, the researchers can set different physical parameters. Specifically, around The 4,000 version of the robot is simulated in parallel in real time. That’s 4,000 times faster data collection than with just a robot.