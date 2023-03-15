Cluster set: learn technique with a focus on weight | metropolises

The cluster set is a technique that is characterized by subdividing the bodybuilding series into small blocks, in order to be able to perform a greater number of repetitions with much higher loads. But it’s important to be careful not to overdo it and cause injuries in the gym.

“Don’t do it without the help of a professional or a training partner. After all, each individual has a different conditioning. In addition, the misuse of a technique can lead to injuries”, warns personal trainer Fernando Dragão.

How it works?

What differentiates the cluster set from the traditional series is that instead of completing 12 uninterrupted repetitions in the bench press, the student completes four series with three repetitions and in the time of 20 seconds of interval in each block.

The goal is to perform four set clusters with 12 repetitions and break the minisets. “After finishing the process, rest for one to two minutes and repeat three times”, recommends Dragão.

