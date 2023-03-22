CNDH directed recommendation to the head of the Sedena for massacre in Tamaulipas

The document states that the soldiers activated their weapons “without there being a real threat” (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) published a document in which he led a recommendation to the head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Luis Cresencio Sandovalfor the events that occurred in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

“CNDH addressed Recommendation 95VG/2023 to the head of the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA), General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, for the serious violations of human rights, to life, to legal security and personal integrity, for excessive use of force through the unlawful use of firearms, which resulted in the death of five people”, could be read in the message shared on Tuesday, March 21.

The victims were followed by 21 public servants in four official vehicles and a military member used his firearm to shoot at the vehicle of those affected “without any real threat”.

Similarly, the CNDH explained that there were no weapons in the unit where the victims were and that neither the soldiers nor the official units were harmed by gunshots. In addition, the military assured that none observed that detonations had been made from the private vehicle.

