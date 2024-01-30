cold dawn and clear skies, what to expect the rest of the week?

MIAMI .- The city of Miami and its metropolitan area woke up this Tuesday with temperatures low and cloudless skies, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22ºC) and a low of 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13ºC), with a 6% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 6.84 miles per hour.

This is one of the coldest days of the month of January, which usually has weather that some consider “perfect” for exploring Miami without feeling too hot or too much. cold.

The average temperature for this month is 76 degrees Fahrenheit (24ºC) as a maximum and 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15ºC) as a minimum, with only two rainy days and 29 dry days.

The Thermal sensation for this Tuesday will be around 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23ºC) both day and night, according to the weather report.

Miami and its variable climate

The Sun rose today at 7:06 a.m. and will set at 6:03 p.m., which means we will have 11 hours of sunlight.

For tomorrow, the weather in Miami is expected to be similar, with little cloudiness and temperatures between 55 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit (13 and 23 degrees Celsius). The probability of precipitation will be 2%.

The weather in Miami for the next seven days shows an upward trend in temperatureswhich will reach 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27ºC) on Sunday, with some hot and rainy days.

The rainiest season in Miami runs from late spring to summer, with fall and winter being the driest periods.

Extended forecast

The weather forecast for the Miami metropolitan area over the next few days calls for varied conditions, from sunny to rainy, with temperatures ranging from 53°F to 79°F.

These are the forecasts for the following days:

– May 31: Max. 74°F, mostly clear skies; min. 53°F, mostly clear skies at night.

– Jue 01: Max. 75°F, mostly sunny; min. 60°F, skies mostly cloudy at night.

– Vie 02: Max. 76°F, morning clouds dissipating; min. 60°F, partly cloudy skies at night.

– Sat 03: Max. 77°F, mostly sunny; min. 68°F, mostly clear skies at night.

– Dom 04: Max. 76°F, rain and wind during the day; min. 66°F, showers at night.