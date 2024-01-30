Scammer poses as coach Xabi Alonso in Thailand

Thai police ask fans to be careful Liverpool against scammers on social networks who pose as the coach of the Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso one of the names that are being talked about to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Central Investigation Bureau asked fans to be wary of a viral message posted on an Instagram account by a person posing as Spaniard and asking for donations of 300 baht (about €8) to help him pay for his ticket. plane heading to Anfield.

“I’m Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season but I don’t have enough money for my flights to Liverpool,” says the message, written in Thai.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder is one of the favorites to succeed Klopp, who announced on Friday by surprise that he would leave the Red club at the end of the season.

“Liverpool fans have to calm down. Xabi is not yet the coach but there is already a scammer on the internet,” reads the police statement published on Facebook on Sunday.

The police declared that the author of the message manipulated to appear to be sent from Alonso’s official Instagram account was “a scammer posing as Xabi.”

The Premier League is extremely popular in Thailand and Liverpool is one of the Thais’ favorite teams. Red t-shirts or club symbols can be found in many taxis, streets or local shops.

Source: AFP