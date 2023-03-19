Cold Front 41: Torrential rains and sleet are expected in these states

The National Water Comission (Conagua) reported that this sunday march 19are anticipated punctual torrential rains (from 150 to 250 mm) in Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz, caused by the Tenth Winter Storm and the Cold Front Number 41.

Also, they are expected heavy rains in Campeche and Oaxacavery strong in PueblaQuintana Roo and Yucatan, intervals of showers in Baja California, ChihuahuaCoahuila, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, and Tamaulipas, as well as isolated rains in Durango, State of Mexico and Tlaxcala.

Additionally, North event is forecast with gusts of wind from 90 to 110 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h on the Campeche coastTabasco and Yucatan.

Weather in Mexico today: In which states will Cold Front 41 affect?

During the night a new Cold Front will approach the northwest of the country



For this Sundaywill continue the possibility of sleet fall, mainly in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Sonora and northern Tamaulipas. It should be noted that overnight a new Cold Front will approach the northwest of the country.

Meanwhile, today, Sunday, the cool to cold environment in much of Mexico, with minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frost in mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango due to the Tenth Winter Storm and Cold Front Number 41.

In turn, today they forecast temperatures from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius with frost in high places of Aguascalientes, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with possible frosts in mountains from Baja California, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Querétaro.

Where is it hotter today Sunday in Mexico?

What are the hottest states? This Sunday the hot to very hot environment will continue on the Central and South Pacific coasts of the country, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Guerrero and Michoacán.

They wait temperatures from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Oaxaca coast, Quintana Roo and Yucatan, Today Sunday March 19.

Despite the presence of Cold Front Number 41are forecast temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in CampecheChiapas, the southwest of the State of Mexico, Morelos, the southwest of Puebla and Tabasco.

