Eugenio Derbez gets on the train and causes a sensation by showing what he looks like in the Ken style

The long-awaited film inspired by the world of Barbie is about to hit theaters this summer and With the release of its first official images, a new trend has been unleashed: Designing your own poster in the style of the movie.

This Tuesday the official promotional photos were shared with each of the stars that will be part of the story, and as we explained to you in The Truth Newsa platform was also launched in which each user can make an endless number of images equal to those that were launched.

In the photos we could see Barbie (margot robbie), Ken (ryan gosling) or Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa), howeveror, Internet users have taken advantage of the site to make posters of themselves or public figures, unleashing endless memes that have fascinated many.

Will Eugenio Derbez launch his own Ken doll? This is what he would look like

This is how Eugenio Derbez looks in the Barbie world



The famous Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez He did not stay behind and jumped on the trend, sharing on his social networks like him, or rather his famous character, Brad Pittin, would look like Ken.

“The Ken-Brad Pittin is now available in Ciudad Peluche. Run for yours! #BarbieTheMovie,” he wrote on his post.

Quickly, his post reached thousands of “likes” on his different platforms, unleashing a furor and hundreds of comments asking about the new toy: “Bring a change of stuffed clothes?”, “Do they deliver”, “Are returns accepted?”, “Do you accept grocery vouchers?”, expressed their followers.

It may interest you: Filter new scenes from the movie “Barbie”

When is the new Barbie movie coming out?







The long-awaited tape of the most famous wrist in the world It will hit the big screen this summer, exactly on July 21, 2023.Nothing is clear about the plot yet, just a brief synopsis that has many intrigued.

“After being expelled from Barbieland for not being a perfect-looking doll, Barbie leaves for the human world to find true happiness,” is what is known about this new story.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!