Senate: split request for session in opposition

Last night, a group of six senators from the Juntos por el Cambio interblock presented a request for a special session to debate the Zero Alcohol Law next Thursday starting at two in the afternoon, as officially reported.

The point is that the presentation was announced last night and marks a difference with another sector of the bench, headed by Alfredo Cornejo from Mendoza, who also requested a special session early in the afternoon, but leaving off the agenda that project that It already has the sanction of Deputies.

The request for a special session made official last night, whose sole topic is the Zero Alcohol Law, bears the signature of legislators Mercedes Valenzuela, Flavio Fama, Víctor Zimmermann, Mario Fiad, Pablo Blanco and Daniel Kroneberger.

On the other hand, the presentation made in the afternoon, and which includes the Lucio Law, the Single Certificate of Disability and the project on Congenital Cardiopathies, among other topics, is signed by Cornejo, Carolina Losada, Luis Naidenoff, Mariana Juri, Humberto Schiavoni, Ignacio Torres and Juan Carlos Romero.

The first document of the opposition coalition was sent after noon to the office of the President of the Senate, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and requests that Parliamentary Labor also be convened for Wednesday the 12th.

The session request includes a list of seven bills and six requests for agreements to approve specifications of candidates for judges, chambermaids, public defenders and associate judges in the federal Justice of Santa Fe and Córdoba, all initiatives that made up the agenda that on Friday March 31 was not dealt with because the opposition brought down the quorum in the face of a maneuver outside the regulations of the Kirchner bloc.

Apart from the Zero Alcohol law, in the agenda that the JxC senators are now promoting, a second initiative was left out, the one that lowers the price of electricity, although this project has not yet received a Commission clearance (which is claimed by the brand new block of Federal Unity, made up of dissident Peronists).

Among those that do appear in the petition are the Unique Certificate of Disability, the Lucio Law, Congenital Cardiopathies and the bill on strengthening justice in the province of Santa Fe, which returned to the Upper House for review by Deputies and which has not yet been debated in any commission.