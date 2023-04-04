Cold-hearted: Dog abandoned at the gate of the shelter

Again and again, dogs are handed over to the animal shelter in Dornbirn. On Monday evening, an animal was tied to the gate and abandoned.

The reasons pets are given away vary. For example, if an animal was bought carelessly, you don’t have time for it or you are simply overwhelmed. Ideally, an appointment is made with the animal shelter, but some owners also abandon their animal.



This is how the dog was found on Monday evening.

©handout/Vorarlberger Tierschutzheim



Dog exposed at the gate

This is what happened in Dornbirn on Monday evening, for example. A male Doberman was tied directly to the main gate at the Vorarlberg animal shelter around 6 p.m. and released there. “Fortunately, someone is still there at the time and has seen the dog,” explains animal care manager Marco Milohnic. At around 6:17 p.m., an employee became aware that a dog in the shelter started barking. Fortunately, the animal was discovered: “Tonight it really had temperatures that are not exactly pleasant now,” Milohnic told VOL.AT. Especially a Doberman without an undercoat is very cold.



A re-enactment scene: This is roughly how the animal was tied.

©VOL.AT/Mayer





Animal keeper Benjamin with the abandoned Doberman.

©VOL.AT/Mayer



“I really feel sorry for the animal”

The abandoned dog is neutered and between one and a half and two years old, as the animal care manager explains. That an animal is exposed directly at the animal shelter is a rarity. “Unfortunately, it happens again and again,” said Milohnic. It is mainly about people who are overwhelmed with the animal. It is often more demanding breeds that demand more from the owner – such as a Doberman in this case.



The dog is currently in the animal shelter.

©VOL.AT/Mayer



“Of course, such animals in particular find it twice as difficult in the animal shelter,” he says. “You really feel sorry for the animal.” The dog was examined by the vet last night, including to see if it needed medical attention. The Dobermann remains in custody for the time being. “The authorities have been notified for the time being,” explains Marco Milohnic.

Animal care manager in conversation



Marco Milohnic and the team at the animal shelter also give the dog pats and treats.

©VOL.AT/Mayer



“We are very happy to help”

There are a lot of requests to give up animals, according to the animal care manager in the VOL.AT interview. Not every animal can be admitted because the number of admissions is limited. “If the shelter is too full or overcrowded, then of course you notice that in the care,” he explains. “We’re very happy to help if we can’t take the animal in at the moment.” For example through mediation. “If anyone needs help, they are welcome to contact us,” emphasizes Milohnic.

Simply abandoning the animal or showing up unannounced in front of the animal shelter is the worst way. You should just call and make an appointment. Then an attempt is made to find the best solution for the animal. A lot of animals that were purchased in Corona times are now being handed over, as the animal care manager explains. “We notice that very strongly,” he explains. However, there is also a decline in cat reproduction due to the castration obligation. “That supports us a lot,” says Milohnic. Normally, the “baby cat flood” would already be starting at the moment. That has now shifted in recent years, Marco Milohnic told VOL.AT

more on the subject