LOSC Lille: Ounas fixed on the duration of his unavailability

Adam Ounas injured his left thigh in the last game against Lorient. It is fixed on the duration of his unavailability. A new injury that brings him back to square one.

For his second official appearance after a long absence of two months due to an injury, Adam Ounas was injured last Sunday, during the match between Lille and Lorient (3-1). Aligned among the starting lineup, he could not go to the end of the match. Indeed, the unfortunate player contracted a new injury. We were playing the 30th minute, he stopped suddenly, before lying down on the pitch. He was forced to make way for his teammate Mohamed Bayo.

It finally turned out that it was not a relapse of his old injury. According to his trainer Paulo Fonseca, he injured his other thigh, namely the left.

How long is Ounas unavailable?

As expected, the national team winger has undergone medical examinations to find out more about the nature of his injury. He is now fixed on his unavailability. Indeed, he will not be able to play again for a month.

“Thank you all for your messages in these difficult times… In a month on the ground”. he wrote on his official Instagram account. another wound

Adam Ounas (1 goal and 2 assists in 14 games), will have to treat his injury in order to return to the pitch sooner than expected. He will undoubtedly be well taken care of by the Lille club’s medical staff, who will make sure to recover him as soon as possible.