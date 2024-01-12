Colombia on alert for possible presence of Ecuadorian boss Fito

BOGOTA.- Colombia is on alert for the “possible” presence of the fugitive Ecuadorian kingpin, Adolfo Macías, also known as Fito, according to statements by General Helder Giraldo, commander of the Colombian Military Forces.

Giraldo reported that, of the 220 people who escaped from Ecuadorian prisons, at least 200 have been recaptured by Ecuadorian authorities. However, there remain 20 fugitives, including Fito, about whom the Colombian authorities are alert.

When asked about the possible presence of the criminal in Colombian territory, Giraldo stated that “it is possible,” and stressed that they have a large device to carry out the effective capture of this drug trafficker.

In addition to the search for Fito, Colombian military forces are also monitoring Fabricio Colón Pico, leader of the Los Lobos gang, who escaped from prison after being accused by Ecuadorian Attorney General Diana Salazar of planning an attack against him.

Colombia militarizes the border

In response to growing violence and the flight of criminals from Ecuador, Colombia militarized the border to prevent the passage of fugitives and criminals. General Giraldo highlighted the importance of closing the way for leaders of armed groups and criminal gangs seeking to enter Colombian territory.

The general also pointed out the close relationship between Ecuadorian criminal groups, such as the Choneros led by Fito, and Colombian gangs, such as the Oliver Sinisterra Front, a dissident of the extinct FARC. This connection raised concern due to the history of violence and kidnappings involving these groups.

It is important to highlight that Ecuadorian drug traffickers use prisons as centers of criminal operations from where they manage illicit activities such as drug trafficking and ordering murders. The situation has become more complex with the decision of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to “repatriate” 1,500 Colombian prisoners, a measure that generated tensions with the Colombian government of Gustavo Petro, who considers it a “mass expulsion” with possible problematic consequences.

Source: With information from AFP