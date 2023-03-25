Combustion off: Federal government and EU Commission agree

Berlin
In the dispute over the combustion engine off, there is an agreement. Under one condition, the vehicles can also be registered after 2035.

The federal government has engaged in a dispute over an end to new cars combustion engine agreed with the EU Commission. This was announced by Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Twitter on Saturday.

“Vehicles with internal combustion engines can also be newly registered after 2035 if they are exclusively CO2 neutral fuels refuel,” wrote Wissing. (dpa / fmg)

