Commentary by “nd.Der Tag” on the arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is now a wanted man. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has officially declared the Russian President a villain with its arrest warrant. A long overdue move judging by Ukrainian and Western officials. The reactions range from “historic” (Volodymyr Zelenskyj) to “justified” (Joe Biden). It is obvious that the US President uses a rather official, sober expression. After all, he’s happy about a decision the White House would never accept against itself. The question of legal responsibility for the unjustified attack on Iraq 20 years ago has still not been resolved and will never be.

The judges from The Hague have found a unique selling point of Russia’s crimes and have taken the wind out of the sails of all those who legitimately question why no Western head of state has yet had to answer for his crimes. Putin should not answer for the well-documented torture and shootings, but for the deportation of children.

The decision of the International Criminal Court has a rather symbolic effect, one should not delude oneself about that. It can help to document and maybe even solve the crimes in this war, which has been going on for far too long. But even if the judges have significantly restricted Putin’s radius of movement in the world, they will not seize him. Even if there were a group that could depose Putin, no one in Russia would consider extraditing him to the Netherlands. The Russians will settle that among themselves.

