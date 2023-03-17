CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023: XCMG Machinery unveils its new US branding strategy

XCMG Machinery

Las Vegas, March 17, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The company announces its new global slogan “Solid for Success”.

XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425; “XCMG”), the third largest construction machinery manufacturer in the world, unveiled its new branding strategy for the US at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, held March 14-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. presented to the market.

The company’s new US strategy is spearheaded by a new global slogan, “Solid for Succeed,” as well as a new corporate purpose and philosophy. With the new strategy, XCMG aims to create a new corporate culture while pick up on new trends aimed at new market segments.

As part of this new strategy for the US market, the company will focus on five main areas focus as the basis for success: internationalization, High quality products, customer service, green development and intelligent development.

The last point in XCMG’s new strategy for the US market concerns the company’s ambitions as a whole. XCMG’s goal is to establish itself as an “Empowering Companion at Your Service” by demonstrating its commitment to its customers while using its industry knowledge to provide informed insights. The company wants everyone serve its customers as a collective entity that customers can rely on.

The new slogan “Solid to Succeed” reflects the company’s commitment to relentlessly stand by its customers, aiming to serve them as the ultimate partner with no downtime.

XCMG has also updated its mission statement, which now includes “Responsiveness and Value.” The company strives to always be responsive and proactive, and to deliver exceptional value to its customers in terms of quality, services and technology.

XCMG chose the new slogan to demonstrate its global scale coupled with its commitment to localizing its operations. The forward-thinking slogan also emphasizes that the company actively responds to all major technological trends in order to effectively serve its customers. In addition, the slogan clarifies the company’s customer-centric attitude and quick response to market needs in an environmentally conscious manner. The company will focus on high-quality products and risk control to rapidly develop into a world-class company.

The company’s success to date on a global scale is undeniable. XCMG is not only the third largest manufacturer of construction machinery in the world, but also the largest manufacturer of mobile cranes and the largest Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for 34 consecutive years. In addition, the company invests 5% of its operating income in research and development every year and continuously strives for innovation.

