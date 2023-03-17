They murdered a woman and injured three young people.

A woman died and three others were seriously injured after a shooting broke out this Thursday night in Vera Mujica at 2700. The attack happened around 9:00 p.m. circumstances that were to be established.

According to the first information, the fatal victim was shot in the skull, neck and left shoulder blade, resulting in his death at the request of this morning after being transferred to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca).

In addition, in the same incident, a 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm; a young man of 18, in both legs and in the right arm; and another 21-year-old man was hit in the area of ​​the chest, abdomen, and left arm. The young people were transferred in private cars to the same health center as the murdered woman.

The Tactical Action Police (PAT) assures that the armed attack was carried out from a black Focus vehicle, which was found with bullet holes hours later. The circumstances behind the incident remain under investigation.