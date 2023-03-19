Confrontation between Familia Michoacana and Sedena in Guerrero left 2 soldiers and 5 hitmen killed

(special)

During the night of Friday, the attack by armed civilians against soldiers from the Ministry of National Defense (sedena) in the mountains of Warriorin the municipality of Coyuca of Catalanwhere the death of at least two soldiers and five of the gunmen.

Regarding the facts, the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace shared a brief statement in which it reported the attack in the community of Fish, for which they announced a mobilization of the three levels of government to the place of the events. They ended by assuring that information about the events would continue to be provided.

However, nothing has been released in this regard, at least by the security corporation or the state government.

Despite this, images of the scene of the events circulated on social networks, after the scuffle, which would have been caused by members of the drug cartel. Michoacan Familywho have a strong presence in the region of Hot Earth and have caused a great wave of violence that has led to the forced displacement of residents.

In the images you can see several of the vehicles that were used by the alleged hitmen, in which you can see several bullet holes in the windshield. A video also circulated in which several women confronted the soldiers who were guarding the scene. The women would allegedly be claiming the bodies of the alleged hitmen.

According to the medium Processreported that the military elements were attacked by 18 armed people They were transported in two trucks.

The magazine mentioned that the report obtained from the Ninth Military Region indicates that the military elements had been attacked at a point in the Sierra de Guerrero known as the Capire, close to the community of El Pescado. They also reported that those responsible for the attack would have been members of the Michoacana Family, according to residents consulted by the outlet.

They were reportedly attacked around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, when the military were conducting surveillance tours to inhibit crime in mountain communities in the regions of big coast and Hot Earth. It was in these rounds when the confrontation took place.

The assassinated soldiers were identified by the weekly as Bernardino Enrique Gálvez and the infantryman Marco Antonio Rizo Ventura. In addition, there were two other wounded soldiers identified as Eduardo Cervantes Hernández, infantry lieutenant, and Emiliano Torres Beltrán, infantry corporal.

The military elements, unofficially, would be behind an operator of the criminal group, Orbelín Hernández Peñaloza, alias Fat, who is identified as one of those responsible for the massacre of December 10, 2022 in the community of El Durazno. The middle The universal places him as one of the possible men killed by the military.

The massacre occurred when more than 100 hooded hitmen equipped with AK-47 and R15 rifles from the Nueva Familia Michoacana arrived in the community, entered the victims’ homes and took them to the field of the “Ignacio Zaragoza” Elementary School. ” for one “peaceful assembly”.

However, when the locals all gathered together in that place, the hitmen fired at them and the bodies of seven riddled peasants were left on the ground of the field, who were identified as José Luis, Vladimir, Isidro Gómez, Daniel Villanueva, Fernando and Elder as well as a minor.