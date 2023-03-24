The DEA points to cartels in Sinaloa and Jalisco as main threats

Washington, Mar 24 (EFE).- The United States anti-drug agency (DEA) pointed out this Friday to the Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación as the main threats “to health and communities” in US territory.

In a report on the agency’s foreign operations, the DEA recalls that in September of last year it created a unit dedicated exclusively to prosecuting and dismantling the efforts of these two “transnational” organizations to traffic “fentanyl and methamphetamine” to the United States. .

The kidnapping of four Americans and the murder of two of them in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas in early March has reignited the debate in Washington over the Mexican cartels.

A group of Republican legislators asked that drug trafficking organizations be classified as terrorist groups, a measure that the State Department does not rule out and that has been harshly criticized by the Mexican government.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard even traveled to Washington on March 13 to meet with the country’s consuls in the US and launch a communication strategy to refute the proposal of the opposition party congressmen.

The US State Department has classified organizations such as the Islamic State (IS), Hamas or the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) as foreign terrorist groups.