The Codhey justifies arrests of police officers without uniform

In Mexico, arrests made by people in civilian clothes and in private cars are permitted by law, said the general inspector of the Human Rights Commission of the State of Yucatan (codhey), Francisco Javier Mendoza Aguilar.

Regarding the arrest of four protesters on March 22, after the demonstration against pig farms that took place in the center of Mérida, the official of the autonomous public body indicated that the Political Constitution of Mexico authorizes any person to carry out an arrest, as long as they observe another during the flagrancy of a crime.

He justified the arrest by saying that in Yucatan there are “different types of police,” such as those who expedite traffic, those who monitor the streets and prevent crimes, as well as investigators who work without wearing a uniform.

“The Constitution itself establishes that any person who sees, where appropriate, the commission of a crime in flagrante, can be detained by an individual or a public servant, that is, a police officer, in our law it does not tell us that it necessarily has to be a uniformed policeman who detains,” he said in an interview with The Truth News.

Mendoza Aguilar said that during the march that took place at 5:00 p.m. last Wednesday, the Codhey observers arrived late because they were not notified of the mobilization that left Santa Ana Park, headed for the Government Palace. , despite the fact that the call was shared on the social networks of 16 civil organizations, several days in advance.

Accompany detainees

Francisco Javier Mendoza Aguilar, general visitor of the Codhey



However, he added that despite having arrived when the demonstration had already ended, the Codhey visitors immediately went to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) when they learned of the arrest of four protesters, to take their statement. and respective complaint.

In this sense, the general visitor stated that the complaints area is already integrating a file and requested a justified report from the State and Municipal Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, about what happened on the night of March 22 on 60 street with 53 and 51 .

He indicated that although there are videos and live broadcasts about what happened, the codhey cannot issue an opinion on the alleged human rights violations committed by the persons in charge of carrying out the arrest, under the justification that Dafne, Andrew, Sofía and Sebastián were painting the walls of public buildings and private properties.

For this reason, they will also request the recordings of public and private cameras located near the place where the arrest took place, in order to find out what happened before the arrival of the undercover police officers.

He announced that the authorities involved at the time of the arrest have a period of 15 days to deliver the report of what happened. Otherwise, the Codhey will classify the file as an alleged complaint and will continue with its investigation autonomously.

In addition, he recalled that the authorities cannot detain any citizen for more than 48 hours without having a reason or crime that investigateTherefore, it is expected that the four people will be released during the night of this Friday and early Saturday morning, depending on the time at which they have been presented to the FGE.

“They can be released or, where appropriate, if they consider that they have elements, evidence on the commission of the crime and their probable participation, they must make them available to a control judge, so that he can resolve their legal situation,” the general visitor of the Codhey abounded.

