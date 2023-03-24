Harder municipal council decides on the new lido

The basic concept presented a year ago is being implemented with refined details.

The Harder Strandbad will appear new and yet familiar in 2024: the down-to-earth and reserved wooden architecture of the building resembles the existing property both visually and functionally.

In addition to the core functionalities of the entrance area, changing rooms and sanitary facilities, rooms for the Harder water rescue service will also be provided, an office for the harbor master will be integrated and public toilet facilities accessible from the outside. The roof areas are equipped with PV systems, which should make the lido energy-autonomous and climate-neutral in operation.

Zoning is retained

The zoning of the pool for the various user groups will be retained, and the new children’s pools will once again feature attractions such as water mushrooms and elephant slides. For this purpose, the current XXX slide is moved forward from the rear pool area. Afterwards there is a new playground and barbecue facilities. The new pool complex is centrally located with an adventure pool measuring 20 x 14.5 meters from 60 to 130 cm deep and the separate swimming pool with a length of 25 m and a width of 8.50 m and a depth of 1.4 m to 2 m. The 2 meter allows diving and swimming tests for the water rescue badges again. Overall, more water surface will be created and a greater variety of water depths will be offered for all age groups. A lake basin bordered by floating jetties allows you to swim in the lake over a length of 25m. A second jetty will be set up exactly 50 meters apart, which will also allow for the classic 50 meter swim length.

Multi-stage democratic participation process

As in the previous two votes in the municipal council, a large majority is convinced of the basic concept.

The meeting on Friday was about the final fixing of the basin landscape and the approval of the planning drafts for the authorities, building permits and tenders.

In a multi-stage planning, participation and discussion process that lasted more than a year, it was now decided to approve the current project status for tenders and official procedures. After the preliminary draft was approved as the basis for further elaborations in the municipal council a year ago, a visitor participation took place parallel to the planning tender, in which specific wishes were expressed and collected on the basis of the preliminary draft. The wishes of the lido visitors led to the continuous further development of the preliminary draft in several discussions with all political groups and internal and external experts. Parallel discussions were held with representatives of the authorities on an ongoing basis in order to check whether the various planning points could be approved and implemented.

“Harder wanted a down-to-earth and affordable lido”

Martin Staudinger – Mitanand for Hard: “Together we prove that with constructive factual orientation, democratic participatory processes bring rapid and consensual results where others have failed for years. The people of Harder wanted a down-to-earth and affordable lido that complemented the familiar qualities with modern innovations. Without gigantism, without monuments, but cost-conscious, family and sport-oriented, with sustainable use of energy and water.

“Collaboration with experts”

Green hardware: “In cooperation with experts and with the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders and the population, we have succeeded in getting a lido project on track that suits us very well,” reports Sanel Dedic, local councilor of the Harder Grünen. He regrets that the original plan for the lake basin could not be approved in this form. “We could have developed a forward-looking, innovative concept here, especially ecologically and with regard to water and chlorine consumption. But with the solution we are now presenting, we are also addressing these issues to the greatest possible extent. Our desire to treat the Harder Strandbad with sensitivity and down-to-earthness develop was fully complied with.”

“Bathroom caters to different user groups”

Harder List: After a year of planning, a long-standing wish and heartfelt concern of the Harder List could be fulfilled in the last municipal council meeting. From the charming first draft, which envisaged a large adventure pool on land and a “pool” in the lake surrounded by jetties, in addition to the new building, the small children’s area, the slides, the diving facility and much more, a new lido was decided on in a constant and transparent adaptation process . On the basis of many discussions with experts and taking into account the suggestions of the lido visitors, the young people in Hard and the water rescue service, a pool is now being built that does justice to the various user groups. There will not only be an adventure pool, but also a sports pool with a width of 8.5 m on land and a great “lake pool”.

With 27 out of 32 votes present, the present plan approval received broad approval across almost all party lines.

New pools offer more water surface

Although the uniqueness of the Harder lido is the location on the Harder inland basin as a quiet bay and thus the largest natural swimming pool on Lake Constance, and the lake basin clearly emphasizes this again, the new lido also offers pools for a wide variety of requirements. The new pools offer more water surface overall, i.e. more space for swimmers, non-swimmers, athletes, young people and children.

Economical use of water and energy, preservation of the trees

The use of water remains the same. However, the new technology saves energy. The necessary energy itself is generated autonomously by photovoltaics. The entire stock of trees will be preserved, additional contemporary shady plantings are planned.

Swim 25m and 50m lengths in the lake

The lake basin, which is being developed in its original concept, encourages swimming in the lake, the border gives the feeling of security, but also the swimming length of 25m. The swimming distance of 50m can be completed between the two large jetties.

End of technical lifespan reached

As the technical check showed, not only are the buildings in a visibly unattractive and desolate condition, but also the pool technology, which is not visible to visitors but is important, at the end of its lifespan. The pools also show subsidence and are no longer eligible for approval, but an expensive renovation leaves further subsidence open. The Seerestaurant is structurally and technically so desolate that at best it can still be operated this summer season and will be demolished in autumn. This confirms that the replanning of the entire area has been delayed for far too long in recent years.

Construction in a few months

The demolition and subsequent new construction is to begin in the late summer of this year. If the season is shortened, there should be a bonus for the coming year for season ticket holders. The finished new lido is scheduled to reopen in June next year. The sporty construction period requires a consistent approach and professional planning and implementation of all project and process steps.

That’s how much the new lido should cost