Che fino hanno fatto Bayeye-Adopo? Dopo the Coppa Italia little spazio

I due sono stati protagonistis assoluti in Coppa Italia, ma con il passare del tempo sono scivolati in fondo alle gerarchie

Nella stagione del Turinc’è stata a vera and own descending parabola ed è quella della coppia formata da Brian Bayeye and Michel Adopo. I due in Coppa Italia, against Milan at San Siro, sono entered the field and have not solved the game, making a print. Djidji was stato espulso, il Toro giocava con un uomo in menos ma Adopo, his assist di Bayeye, has assicurato il passaggio del turno. I due prima di quella partita avevano giocato pochissimo, addirittura Bayeye aveva giocato solo 7 minuti, semper in Coppa Italia, contro il Palermo. In a night sono diventati degli eroi, tanto da far nascere il choro: “Bayeye, Bayeye, Bayeye, Bayeye according to Adopo” that went viral at the stadium and its social. Dopodichè però i due sono scomparsi, qualche occasione c’è stata, ma non hanno più trovato molto spazio.

a descending parable

After the magical night, Bayeye is the titular match for the first round in the championship, where they have not yet settled, against Empoli al Castellani. 55 minutes not very convincing, cousin of the change with Singo. Da lì in poi 0 minuti giocati: in poche parole è tornato tutto come prima. Arrived from Catanzaro in Serie C, he was a newcomer to his passage in Serie B. Adopo has won twice as title holder in the championship, against Fiorentina and Milan. In between, he is a substitute for 69 ′, providing a good test. Qualche minute also against Udinese (3) and Napoli (9). Ivan Juric per lui ha anche speso belle parole, dichiarando di essere fiero del percorso che ha fatto. If it’s about a class 2000, like Bayeye, che avrebbe bisogno di più spazio per imporsi. The contract of Adopo will take place on June 30, 2023 and the new contract will depend on the role that he will have in the squad.