Conga on Calle Ocho in Miami ends like the Guatao party

He Miami Calle Ocho Carnival This Sunday there was a conga that extended over several streets, but it ended like the Guatao festival.

Images on TikTok show the moment when the miami police He put an end to the conga. They broke up the tumult and some street fights that allegedly arose after enjoying several blocks blasting the contagious music.

TikTok user Croquetas Virgilio shared a video where you can see the police intervening in the conga molote. Later, the author of the brief audiovisual explained that the enjoyment of the Carnival continued without incident.

The expression “It ended like the Guatao festival” We Cubans use it to remember the day when things did not end as planned in Guatao, a small town north of Havana. At the end of the 19th century, a celebration there ended in a fight with blows, injuries and even one death.

There are many versions of the story, some say that the fight originated from love issues and others that it was for political reasons.

In Miami, as in Guatao, any hypothesis is possible. If you were at the carnival this weekend, leave us your version of the event in the comments.