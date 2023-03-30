Congress of Jalisco will begin discussion on the Adhesion Agreement to the National Fiscal Coordination System

Guadalajara, Jal. Next April, the Jalisco Congress will discuss and, where appropriate, will approve the new Adhesion Agreement to the National Fiscal Coordination System which includes the creation of a Tax Administration System (SAT) state and the modification to the federal VAT and IEPS laws.

The agreement was presented by the State Executive after a public consultation, and as a result of a diagnosis prepared by the technical committees on the country’s current fiscal policy.

“For the first time, a state of the Republic will go to the (federal) Treasury Secretariat to tell it clearly how we propose a new fiscal arrangement that works for Jalisco and that works for Mexico,” said the governor, Enrique Alfaroafter requesting the entity’s business sector, their participation and support during the process of analysis and discussion of the initiative.

We are going to need all of us to get involved, to know, to understand what is going to happen; It is a technically very complex issue but transcendental for Jalisco and for the country”, indicated Alfaro Ramírez.

For her part, the president of the commission of Competitiveness and Economic Development of the CongressGabriela Cárdenas, told El Economista that in April, the initiative will undergo an open parliament exercise.

“All the voices will be heard, the chambers, the businessmen, the organizations but, above all, the people who work and who sustain the economy of our state,” explained the legislator.

“It will be a watershed in all aspects. For the first time, an issue of this magnitude will be discussed, the fact that Jalisco is the first state that decides to defend the resources of the people of Jalisco and generate a position of where Jalisco should go in the coming years”, stressed Cárdenas Rodríguez.

kg