Consulting firm Accenture plans to lay off 19,000 people

The Accenture consultancy announced Thursday that it will lay off 19,000 people, 2.5% of its workforce, in the next 18 months, according to a document filed with the US stock market regulator (sec).

Within the framework of a savings plan, the group foresees a cost of about 1,500 million dollars, of which 1,200 will be directly linked to layoffs.

About half of the positions correspond to workers with administrative or support functions, that is, whose work is not billed directly to clients, the company said.

Originally from the US but based in Ireland, mainly for tax reasons, Accenture it had 721,000 employees in 2022, according to its annual report.

The company specializes in advice and optimization of information systems. It hired about 100,000 people in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last August.

“We want to reduce structural costs to ensure we are better positioned,” summed up the firm’s president, Julie Sweet, during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company posted higher-than-expected sales and net profit for its second accounting quarter that ended in late February on Thursday.

