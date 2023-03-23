Larreta on Garro: “He has the authority to define if there will be a STEP”

The Buenos Aires head of government and Juntos presidential candidate, Horacio Rodriguez Larretareturned this Thursday to At payment to meet with neighbors as part of the campaign tours that he is carrying out throughout the country. in dialogue with 0221.com.arassured that “there is a majority assessment” of his management in the city and pointed out that with the mayor Julio Garro they have “the obsession with management”. He gave him his support in the electoral race and assured that he is the one who “has the political authority” to determine whether or not there will be PASO elections in La Plata, thus marking the field for the pre-candidates already launched from the PRO under the wing of the president of the PRO , Patricia Bullrich. Finally, he referred to the sending of gendarmes to the Conurbano and La Plata to reinforce security and described the measure as “a patch.”

-Garro is going for a third term. Do you have his support?

Yes, with Julio we share a passion for detail in management. We may be chatting about politics and we go out into the street and I ask him how the decks are. We share the obsession with management. We share the concern about the problems that people have today, when we talk about the impact of inflation on management and how that is complicating the works with the redetermination of prices and everything becomes more cumbersome and it is difficult to budget.

-There are several more candidates noted for the Mayorship by the PRO under the wing of Patricia Bullrich. Do you think there should be PASO in the city?

I am not going to come to tell the people of La Plata how they have to organize themselves. I respect autonomy, Julio has a lot of experience, but he is also a great mayor. I respect the autonomy, the authority of Julio as mayor and they are the ones who have to define what the best ordering is like and the ones who define whether there will be a STEP or not. I am not going to come from the Capital to tell them what they have to do. We have worked together with Julio for many years. He has the autonomy and the political entity to define the best way to organize the district.

-But it is convenient for you to have a single applicant…

People see the work we have done in the Capital, some will agree and others will not, but I feel that the majority values ​​it. That assessment of the work that one did does not change according to the design of the ballot or by election day or by electoral alchemies. I think that there is a fairly majority assessment of the people and that it is not subject to the date or the ballot. People value management. I feel that there is a good recognition of my work in the city and more so in a place like La Plata, which is close by.

-Nation decided to send gendarmes to the Conurbano and La Plata to reinforce security. How do you evaluate that measure?

Clearly, insecurity in the province is today one of the three main concerns, claims, and fears of the people. People are afraid of going out into the street, of their children going out at night, afraid of entering the car and having a driveway. So, everything that reinforces control on the street today is welcome. Now it is a patch, what you have to have is a process of strengthening the Buenos Aires Police. Given the level of insecurity, it seems to me a wise measure but knowing that it is a short-term measure, a patch, but the important thing is that at the same time a process of strengthening and improving the Buenos Aires begins. That is the long-term discussion. Here you have to work and make political decisions. It cannot be that the governor and the national minister fight that if you did not notify me, that you did not read the email, it really is irresponsible given the situation and the concern and fear that people have.