Democratic Republic of the Congo: two volunteer pilots come to the aid of humanitarian organizations

A few weeks a year, pilots put themselves at the service of humanitarian organizations with the NGO Aviation sans frontières. They work most often in Africa and transport food and medicine.

On board a plane over Central Africa are Ludovic Biteau and Olivier Peyrus, his volunteer pilot for the NGO Aviation sans frontières. Every day, they transport doctors, humanitarians or medicines to remote and sometimes dangerous areas. Every day before departure, they prepare the mission, calculate the route and assess the risks. “There may be flights that are canceled because on-site security is not ensured“, says Olivier Peyrus.



A tense flight

That day, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the pilots must transport humanitarian workers on behalf of the United Nations. As expected, the situation is tense: they received a terrorist alert. Explosive devices were found overnight near the airport. Every traveler must therefore be searched. The rebels are active just below in the bush. They regularly kill civilians. Five million people had to flee the fighting. It is to help them that the pilots and their passengers come to the northeastern part of the country.