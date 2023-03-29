Consumption: customers won over by anti-inflation baskets

While prices jumped 16.3% in March, customers are won over by the anti-inflation baskets set up in supermarkets.

Limit the rise in the price of its races as much as possible, a challenge taken up by more and more French people. On the shelves of a supermarket in Provins (Seine-et-Marne), customers pay attention and favor products from anti-inflation baskets. “Prices have gone up. (…) We like to eat good things, but not too expensive anyway“, indicates a client. Another completes: “Before I took it like that, but now I take the price per kilo.“

“The basket works very well”

Sales of these anti-inflation products jumped 75%. It’s no wonder, as these store brands are still cheaper than their big brand counterparts. The brand has selected 500 essential references to attract customers. According to Perrine Vignon, manager of the Intermarché store in Provins, “the cart works great“. The low-cost basket, a success whatever the brand. An offer to contain inflation, +16.2% over one year and which should cross the 20% mark at the end of June.