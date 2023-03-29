“Shaping the future, preserving what has been achieved” / Dentist Martin Hendges elected the new head of contract dentists / Ute Maier and Karl-Georg Pochhammer deputy chairmen of the KZBV

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Berlin (ots)

The representative assembly of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) elected the new full-time board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) on Wednesday in Berlin with an overwhelming vote. Martin Hendges, who was appointed chairman of the board, and Dr. Karl-Georg Pochhammer elected two dentists who were also members of the board in the last legislature. The delegates elected Dr. Ute Maier, dentist and from 2008 to 2022 chairwoman of the KZV Baden-Württemberg for the first time a woman on the board of the KZBV. Hendges succeeds Dr. Wolfgang Eßer, who has been a member of the KZBV board of directors since 2002 and has headed the corporation as chairman since 2013. As announced, Eßer, whom the delegates thanked with standing ovations for his tireless commitment and his extremely successful work, did not stand for re-election. Until the new board officially takes office, the previous board will remain under Dr. Eßer still managing in office.

The chair of the representative assembly, the highest decision-making body of the contract dentists in Germany, was re-elected by the delegates in accordance with the statutes: the members appointed Dr. Holger Seib, KZV Westfalen-Lippe as the future chairman. dr Karl-Friedrich Rommel, chairman of the KZV Thüringen and long-time chairman of the representative assembly, did not stand for re-election. The newly elected deputies in the VV chair are Meike Gorski-Goebel, KZV Sachsen and Dr. Jürgen Welsch, KZV Bavaria.

Sustainable through strong self-government

“The trust that the representatives’ meeting placed in us as the new board with its election gives us the necessary backing, in increasingly difficult times, on the one hand to continue to design contractual dental care in the coming years in a needs-based, patient-oriented and sustainable manner. On the other hand, we attach great importance to the entitled To enforce the interests of the 63,000 dentists in Germany against a policy that has increasingly restricted the profession and its self-government in recent years and placed considerable obstacles in the way of supply policy.

The successes of the KZBV board of directors in recent years have clearly shown the great importance of strong self-government for our health system, care and the profession. We want to build on this success, constantly expand and secure it. We will work together and in solidarity with all those involved who follow our goals and with the support of the profession, shape the future, preserve what we have achieved and advocate the further development of near-home and prevention-oriented care in Germany in accordance with our ‘Agenda Oral Health 2021-2025’,” said Martin Hendges, new chairman of the board of KZBV, on the occasion of his election.

Background: Board of Directors and Assembly of Representatives

According to the provisions of the KZBV statutes, the board of directors is elected every six years. The board of directors, which has been full-time since 2005, is supported in its work by the advisory board, a body made up of board members of the 17 KZVen in the federal states. The representative assembly is the “parliament of contract dentists”. It has 60 members and elects and controls the board of directors. Legally prescribed members are the chairperson of each KZV and a deputy. The board members and their deputies occupy 34 seats. A further 26 delegates are elected by the representative meetings of the KZVen from among their ranks, taking proportional representation into account.

Original content from: National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists, transmitted by news aktuell