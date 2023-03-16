Container with radioactive material missing

In Thailand there is no trace of a cylinder with dangerous cesium-137. The authorities urge caution.

In Thailand is a container with highly radioactive content disappeared without a trace. The steel cylinder with dangerous Caesium-137 came from a steam power plant in the province of Prachin Buri in the east of the country. He probably will since the end of February missing, but the operators only alerted the police last Friday, the newspaper reported “Bangkok Post” on Thursday, citing the authorities. The radioisotope is used, among other things, in industrial measuring devices used.

reward suspended For information on the whereabouts of about 25 Kilograms heavy container is a reward from 50,000 Thai Baht (about 1,400 euros) have been suspended, said the chief of the province’s public health services, Surin Suebsueng. “If you find anything like that Caesium-137-Zylinder looks like, please inform the authorities. Stay away and don’t try to open it,” Suebsueng stressed. It be one special team established, the possible caused by the radioactive substance cases of illness should monitor. However, no such case has been discovered so far.