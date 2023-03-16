Naomi Campbell slipped her Photoshop finger: This is what the original looks like

She is without a doubt a beautiful woman – and she really doesn’t need THAT!

Supermodel shared on her Instagram page Naomi Campbell Photos showing her at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. The 52-year-old appeared there last Sunday in a cream-colored mermaid-style dress with a shell bra by Schiaparelli, wearing eye-catching gold necklaces. So far, so chic.

The fans didn’t find it chic at all, especially a close-up of Naomi’s beautiful face and upper body, which she shared with them – because the photo was so heavily edited that it hardly had anything to do with the original.

Every little wrinkle on the beautiful Naomi was on Instagram retouched without further ado, her skin color was a few shades lighter, her nose slightly narrower. Her chin line was conspicuously worked and her head also seemed a bit smaller overall.

THIS is what the original photo looks like

Naomi’s original unedited photo. It’s lovely, isn’t it? Foto: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Where are Naomi’s wrinkles on her neck or armpits? Here everything is ironed smooth and lightened. Much to the annoyance of many fans Foto: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock; Quelle: naomi/Instagram

For comparison, the original photo taken of Naomi on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party shows a slightly different Campbell. This is what she really looks like and no one understands why she had to edit the original to such an extreme degree?! Because she looked great.

► “God help us if even Naomi thinks she needs this,” commented one fan on Instagram. “She’s flawless just the way she is. There is no editing required.”

Do you like the Photoshop madness on the web? App users come here to vote?

► “The photo is the worst photoshopped picture I’ve ever seen,” moans another. Or also: “No need for Photoshop. Normalizes aging!”

► “Please delete the photo” can also be read under the comments. “You looked great even without photoshop!!! No need to edit your photos!”

The bottom line for most Naomi Campbell fans: “You don’t need filters!!! Be realistic, Queen!”