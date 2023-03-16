North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile again, Seoul says

“A big part of this is for the Kim regime not to appear weak as it struggles economically at home,” an expert said.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday, March 16, a few hours before a visit to Tokyo by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Seoul army. “Our military detected a long-range ballistic missile fired from Sunan area in Pyongyang”assured the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea had already fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, according to Seoul. On Sunday, Pyongyang also launched two cruise missiles from a submarine, on the eve of the start of joint exercises between Seoul and Washington which focus on “the evolution of the security environment” due to the redoubled aggressiveness of North Korea, the allies said. Leader Kim Jong Un had ordered his army at the beginning of March to intensify its military maneuvers with a view to a “real war”.

“A lot of it is about the Kim regime not looking weak as it struggles economically at home and South Korea manages to build up its conventional firepower and partnerships in matters of security”, analyzes Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul.