Joana Sanz: the model and companion of Dani Alves, accused of rape, announces to end their relationship in a long text

Model Joana Sanz announced on Instagram this Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that she was ending her relationship with footballer Dani Alves, accused of rape.
Joana Sanz, who shared the life of Dani Alves for more than eight years, announced to end his relationship with the footballer. This Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the 29-year-old Spanish model shared on her Instagram account the photograph of a long letter written by hand in her diary, in which she explains her choice. The one who was in a relationship with the sportsman, assured that he wanted “close a chapter“. The formalization of their breakup comes after the Brazilian international was imprisoned in Spain at the end of January. He is accused of rape by a young woman, who assures that he attacked her in a club night of Barcelona on the night of December 30th.
“It will take me years to forget the way he looks at me“
In his long message, Joana Sanzconfides in his relationship with Dani Alves: “I chose as a life partner a person who in my eyes was perfect. He was always there when I needed him most, always supported me in everything, pushed me to grow. He was loving and caring… It’s so hard for me to accept that this person can break me into a thousand pieces“, she writes without explicitly mentioning the case that falls to her now ex-companion. “I think it will take me years to forget the way he looks at me. He looked at me like I was the most amazing thing in the world. And yes, I’m amazing because I’m tough, hardworking, independent, smart, caring, funny and loyal too.”
“I love her and I always will“
The model also shares the deep feelings she will forever have for the former PSG and Barça player: “All these things make me a human being and despite the damage he caused me, I am still here by his side. I am still and will continue to be with him, but in a different way. I love him and I always will. Whoever says that love is forgotten is wrong or has never really been loved. Forgiveness sets free, so I will keep the magic of this period and close a chapter of my life that began on May 18, 2015“Joana Sanz concluded.