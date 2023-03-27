Controversy and uncertainty about when the Big Brother final will be

A tweet from Yanina Latorre questioned whether the final of Big Brother 2022 will be this Monday at night, or maybe the reality show actually starts with the eliminations, but stretches out to Thursday. Exclusive City information.

“I think today is not going to be the final,” Carmen Barbieri ventured.

So, Pampito replied categorically: “I think so, huh. Yanina Latorre put on Twitter that maybe it’s not the final. For me it’s the final today, huh. I don’t think they can rip off the public.”

Also read: Jimena Barón lived a chilling paranormal experience

“It is announced as it is today. They’re going to fool people otherwise”added Estefy Berardi.

But the host of Mañanísima (Monday to Friday at 10 a.m. by Ciudad Magazine) relativized: “That’s not cheating. Maybe something happens and it lasts longer…”. “Or maybe one leaves today, and they leave the two finalists for tomorrow (Tuesday),” Pampito risked

So, Carmen insisted: “It’s not scamming people, not at all. People are waiting… It’s all a game.” “It was said that tomorrow (Tuesday) there was going to be a debate,” Estefy Beardi closed on the final of Big Brother 2022.

Beyond speculation, the truth is that Ciudad was able to confirm that Santiago del Moro had scheduled vacations once his participation in Big Brother 2022 ended.

Although Pampito echoed the rumor that “Tomorrow, Tuesday, Santiago is going on a trip,” this site learned that Santiago would travel on Tuesday, April 5 heading to los angeles to visit his sister with his family.

In turn, in the event that Telefe decides to stretch the reality show even further, Santiago del Moro would maintain his decision to move away and could leave space for Robertito Funes Ugarte or Georgina Barbarossa to close the cycle with the final analysis.

Source: City Magazine