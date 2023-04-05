Corona will help science; Sephora arrives in Chihuahua – Merca2.0 Magazine

Sephora arrives in Chihuahua

The number 1 luxury beauty brand in Mexico, Sephora, arrived in Chihuahua opening a point of sale at the Fashion Mall. Now in this new point of sale Sephora Mexico will share the four categories that make up its business: Skin care, hair, fragrances and makeup.

Chihuahua will now have access to exclusive and prestigious brands in the world of beauty. For his part, Dario Aguilar, CEO of Sephora Mexico, accompanied by Makeup Artist and eyebrow expert Luis Torres, welcomed more than 200 people who were eagerly waiting to enter this new store. Sephora Mexico currently has 33 points of sale around the country.

Corona will collect beach photos to help science

Corona beer has always had a special connection with the beach thanks to its historical advertising in which the sun, sand and sea are always present.

Corona, reinforcing its commitment to the oceans and beaches, presented “Corona Coast Guard”, an initiative that converts beach photos into data that will help scientists study the effects of sea level rise on the Mexican coasts as a result of global warming.

“By analyzing these photographs over time, we can understand the effect of storms and the rise in sea level on coastal erosion, therefore, knowing the implications of climate change on the Mexican coasts,” reported Dr. Amaia Ruiz de Alegría Arzaburu, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Oceanological Research of the Autonomous University of Baja California.

Through this campaign, Corona invites Mexicans and tourists to become “Coast Guards” and help science monitor the beaches with a simple photo, in order to collect as much data as possible. Participating is very simple, you need to take a photo of the Corona beer on the beach and looking at the horizon and upload it to the official site.

New colors New Balance

New Balance 550 launches 4 new colors, these new models will cost approximately 2 thousand 999 pesos and can be found in the different New Balance, Innvictus, Alive, Stush and 99Problems stores. Its iconic 550 is characterized by including a mix of more vibrant colors where the N stands out and the retro of the original footwear is combined with a modern, clean proposal that is faithful to its legacy.

It’s a staple in any outfit, and the new silhouettes pay homage to the 1989 original defined by a generation of basketball.

Ethisphere is recognized by Capgemini

Capgemini has been recognized as the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a world leader in defining and promoting standards of ethical business practices. This year, 135 companies from 19 countries and 46 sectors have been awarded. This is the eleventh recognition that Capgemini has received in a row.

“This recognition as the World’s Most Ethical Company, for the eleventh consecutive year, honors the collective efforts of our team to apply our values ​​in making ethical business decisions every day, which contribute to strengthening our ethical culture to create the future we all want. achieve,” said Jerome Simeon, Managing Director of Global Ethics and Industries and a member of the Executive Board of the Capgemini Group.