Influencer marketing in Latin America clearly shows an upward trend.

In 2023, there are 18.9 million Instagram influencers in Latin America.

Brazil is the country with the largest number of influencers.

Holidays or important dates on the calendar can be a good time for brands to promote their products or services to their customers. Given this, with the new tools that have emerged from technology, many specialists recommend how influencers can be a good help to boost a business at Easter.

In 2023, the use of influencers will continue to be very present in the marketing strategies of brands to carry a company message and promote it to new consumers.

In this sense, over the years more people have ventured into the world of influencers and content creators, where a study carried out by Influencity broke down that in 2023, there are 18.9 million Instagram influencers in Latin America.

This data paints a picture that means influencers represent 9 percent of all Instagram users in the region and 3 percent of the total population. The same research highlights that this year, nano-profiles fell to 94.2 percent and micro-influencers gained traction to 5.4 percent.

This is how influencers can boost businesses at Easter

In Mexico, Holy Week is one of the holiday festivities that has gained ground and importance, since they are dates that can lead to great economic activation. Data from the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism of the United Mexican States (Concanaco Servytur)highlighted that last year’s Easter holidays generated an economic benefit of 170 billion Mexican pesos.

This data is confirmed by the Nielsen Retailer Facts study: Lent and Holy Week, which indicates that about 86.52 percent of households will spend up to 9,000 pesos during these holidays.

Therefore, sales grow up to 20 percent in retail, while supermarkets and local stores increase by approximately 17% and total sales reach 20 percent, according to the same source.

Given this, specialists such as Jorge Zerecero, Tagger’s Strategic Director for Latin America, in charge of leading the influencer marketing team in Mexico, highlights the importance of a good marketing strategy on these dates to bring a product or service to the audience with the use of a content creator.

“The holiday season will mainly activate the markets related to tourism, hotels, luxury, beauty, restaurants and close to religious themes. These businesses can take advantage of seasonality to implement business strategies that allow them to boost their sales on sites, both e-commerce and on-site,” he said.

This season it will be quite common to see influencers of all audience sizes on different social networks promoting accessories, fashion, lifestyle, travel, tourism, beauty, food and beverages, as happens on other important dates of the year, since They have become an essential tool for brands.

“This also means that not only will there be growth in sales, but also in digital audience numbers for certain brands and content creators from paid lead uses,” added Dave Dickman, CEO of Tagger.

In the same order, the specialists explain that with the popularity of influencer marketing, it is relevant that businesses make a good selection of the figures with whom they will collaborate to carry their brand’s message.

They emphasize that in the world of influencers there are different sizes of audiences, segmentation and markets where the first step will be a good selection.

Another key point is listening to customers, and as mentioned above, some markets or industries will have higher visibility at Easter, such as beauty, lifestyle, luxury, tourism, to name a few.

“The best kind of influencer campaign is when your customers feel heard and get a skincare solution on their next beach trip, a restaurant recommendation, or recipes to avoid eating meat on this holiday. season, even a suggestion of an ideal tourist destination with discounts for your family, couple, friends or solo vacations”, added Dickman.

And this is how the number of publications by content creators and brands’ social media accounts increase on these dates, but influencers are the most sought after due to their close connectivity with their audiences.

