Jennifer Lopez’s High-Slit Dress for Revolve Party: Photos – Hollywood Life E! News UK

See the gallery

Los Angeles, CA - Jennifer Lopez rocks an extravagant feathered top and black satin slit dress at her Revolution launch party in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images Containing Kids should pixelate face before posting*
Image credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez Arrive in style for her JLo by Jennifer Lopez X REVOLVE party. The 53-year-old icon stunned in a high-slit metallic dress with cutouts as she celebrated the launch of the new shoe collection at a private Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, March 18. She associated the superb Julien MacDonald dress with a dark gray fur jacket, along with dramatic gold earrings and a lavender platform sandal. Her glam was also on point as she kept her parted hair slicked behind her ears with a side part.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving for her REVOLVE launch party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 18. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

The Bronx native also used the event to promote her upcoming new album. It’s me now, serving a signature cocktail of the same name. Guests at the sumptuous evening included Christina Milian – who wrote Jen’s 2001 hit “Play” – sister duo Chloe et Halle Baileyas well as actor Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer was also seen snapping photos and catching up with REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Girona.

The new footwear collection, which includes lots of height and bling, launched on Instagram and the REVOLVE website earlier this week with 13 styles including platform sandals, dazzling rhinestone boots, mules, feather-embellished heels and more. Jennifer also stunned in campaign photos for the collaboration, wearing a sexy black halter dress with cutouts as she modeled the dramatic silver ‘Beverly’ shoe. In another look, she looked stunning in a black bodysuit with a sheer mesh skirt which she paired with the feathered asymmetric ‘Sunset’ sandal.

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey arrive for the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez X Revolve. (Frank Vasquez / BACKGRID)

The shotgun wedding The actress took to Instagram Live to give her millions of followers a taste of the intimate party, also posting a reel of the viral hit ‘Boys a liar Pt. 2’ by Ice Cream Spice et Pink Panther. Christina, Halle and Chloe all made appearances in the short video, along with a look at the shows featured and evening entertainment that included synchronized swimming dancers.

