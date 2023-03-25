ChatGPT will have one of the most requested capabilities

A company responsible for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT, OpenAI, announced the launch of a first set of ‘plugins’ that allow you to browse the Internet, make purchases and also book flights and hotels.

These first plugins are only available to a limited set of ChatGPT users, as they are still in an early stage of development and have yet to be perfected.

“Plugins are still very experimental, but we believe there is something very good in this direction. It has been one of the most requested features.”notes OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.

openai is offering a web browsing plugin and a code execution plugin, and open-sourcing the code for a retrieval plugin. plugins are very experimental still but we think there’s something great in this direction; it’s been a heavily requested feature. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 23, 2023

