ChatGPT will have one of the most requested capabilities

March 25, 2023

A company responsible for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT, OpenAI, announced the launch of a first set of ‘plugins’ that allow you to browse the Internet, make purchases and also book flights and hotels.

These first plugins are only available to a limited set of ChatGPT users, as they are still in an early stage of development and have yet to be perfected.

“Plugins are still very experimental, but we believe there is something very good in this direction. It has been one of the most requested features.”notes OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.

Elon Musk tried to take control of the company responsible for ChatGPT

