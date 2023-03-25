Samsung Easter campaign: Many Galaxy smartphones are heavily reduced



Samsung uses the Easter campaign at Media Markt to come up with great technology offers. For a short time you will receive the two smartphone families Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 at the best price as well as a direct deduction of 100 euros. We have all the details for you.





The discount campaign for Samsung smartphones and tablets is divided into two areas at Media Markt. Until March 31st you will receive a flat discount of 100 euros on all Galaxy S23 devices. Until April 10th, however, the price of the androids of the Galaxy S22 series will be reduced. Both offers can be worthwhile for bargain hunters.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Now with a direct deduction of 100 euros

100 euros discount for the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra

The new Galaxy S23 flagships from Samsung were only presented in February, and Media Markt is already starting a price reduction. A flat rate of 100 euros will be deducted from the purchase price as soon as you put the Galaxy S23 or the equally popular Plus and Ultra models in your shopping cart. Vouchers are not required and of course the delivery is free of charge.

The new 5G smartphones impress with brilliant, high-resolution OLED displays including 120 Hz in sizes from 6.1 to 6.8 inches and are powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 “for Galaxy”. In addition, there is up to 12 GB of RAM and cameras with a resolution of up to 200 megapixels. You should take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are also falling in price.

Samsung Galaxy S22: The predecessor now at a bargain price

Even if the successors are already on the shelves and will be reduced at Easter, the smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S22 family are far from being old-fashioned. Right now, the 6.1-inch model is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their distance from the 1000 euro mark when buying a smartphone. Because for the Galaxy S22 from the previous year only 669 euros are due.

Technically, there is also a high-resolution AMOLED screen with 120 Hz and high FHD+ resolution, which is powered by the in-house Exynos 2200 octa-core processor. There is also 8 GB of RAM on board and the triple camera on the back takes photos with up to 50 megapixels. In addition, you do not have to do without features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, fast charging and the like.

Headphones and tablets: More Easter bargains from Samsung

In addition to the popular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 smartphones, Media Markt is now also offering the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro truly wireless headphones for less than 200 euros. The wireless in-ears offer 24-bit hi-fi sound, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a battery life of up to 15 hours. In addition, they are protected against wind, weather and sweat and are particularly easy to connect, especially in combination with a Samsung smartphone.

Last but not least, Samsung and Media Markt have put together a great bundle for the Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab A8. For only 159 euros you not only get the 10.5-inch Android tablet with 32 GB of memory, Full HD display and 7040 mAh battery. At the same time, the package also includes a MicroSD card with 128 GB of memory, which means there is enough space for games, apps, documents and the like.