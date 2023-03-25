The Blade Runner series is on very good track: the point in 3 infos

Blade Runner 2099 has found its director

The series will be filmed in Belfast from next May

The story remains quite mysterious but will take place after the movie Blade Runner 2049

Since the formalization of the series Blade Runner 2099 by Ridley Scott, the production remains very discreet on this creation. We do know that it will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. Recently we got some good news about this new part of the saga, the opportunity to take stock.

A seasoned director for Blade Runner

Jeremy Podeswa, known in particular for his participation in Game of Thrones, will direct the first episode of the limited series. He will also serve as production manager and executive producer of Blade Runner 2099.

His CV clearly pleads in his favor and the list of series on which he has collaborated is clearly mind-blowing in terms of their quality: The Handmaid’s Tale, True Detective, The Newsroom, True Blood, Six Feet Under, Homeland, Dexter, Weeds, The Walking Dead et American Horror Story.

With such credits to its credit, Amazon Prime Video has managed to sign a safe bet. What to make optimistic for the future.

A series produced in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Screen made the news official. The society won the tender for filming to be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The latter should normally start during May for a broadcast of the series in 2024.

The success of the Northern Irish national agency, which tries to develop the film industry locally, is not an isolated case. The latter has indeed obtained the filming of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves which will be released on April 12, 2023 in France.

Another feat of this organization: it convinced Netflix to shoot the comedy Liftdirected by Kevin Hart in Belfast.

Blade Runner, a legendary saga

For now, we don’t know anything about the scenario, apart from the year in which the action will take place: 2099. We will therefore be dealing with a series of Blade Runner 2049 which starred Ryan Gosling. But the public especially retains the first part of the saga, Blade Runner released in 1982.

We follow the adventures of policeman Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who tries to find and eliminate the replicants who have escaped trying to return to Earth. The film made an impression with its incredible aesthetics, and we can even say that it hasn’t aged so badly.