Xbox Game Pass from April 2023: already 6 games listed including Ghostwire: Tokyo

The first games scheduled for April in the Xbox Game Pass are starting to unfold. After a relatively calm month of March, the month of April already promises to be busy with the release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Minecraft Legends and The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

Below is the list of games expected to come to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in March. As usual, this list will be updated as announcements are made.

You can also always find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2023 and 2024 in our full article. It is also continuously updated as announcements are made.

List of Xbox Game Pass games for April 2023 (Consoles)

Everspace 2 – 6 avril

Ghostwire : Tokyo – 12 avril

Minecraft Legends – 18 avril

Coffee Talk Episode 2 – 20 avril

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 27 avril

Homestead Arcana – avril

April 2023 Game Pass PC Games List (PC)

Ghostwire : Tokyo – 12 avril

Minecraft Legends – 18 avril

Coffee Talk Episode 2 – 20 avril

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 27 avril

List of Xbox Game Pass games for April 2023 (Cloud)

Ghostwire : Tokyo – 12 avril

Minecraft Legends – 18 avril

Coffee Talk Episode 2 – 20 avril

The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 27 avril

