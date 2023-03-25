I’m sorry, what? That’s how long Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is supposed to be

Is less often more? Regardless of the industry: quantity is often over Quality placed. This applies to gastronomy as well as to the entertainment industry. In the field of video games, playing times are often used up to a hundred hours flexed to create an incentive to buy. After all, you want to get something for your money. But the length of a video game like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom says nothing about its quality. The same applies to the medium of film. A very long term, as they are now for Guardian of the Galaxy 3 is rumored even poses serious problems for the cinema operator.

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 going

The longer a movie, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, lasts, the more distress it puts on theater schedulers. Due to the limited number of cinema screens and taking into account the opening hours including peak times, the possibilities of showing a film on the big screen are limited. The longer a film lasts, the fewer screenings are possible and this also has a negative effect on sales at the box office.





Avatar – The Way of Water is 3 hours and 10 minutes. If he only had a running length of, for example 2 hours had, many more performances per day would have been possible. An even higher box office result would have been likely. However, James Gunn’s new superhero blockbuster doesn’t play in the league of an Avatar 2, at least not in terms of run length. Nevertheless, the third big screen adventure will be the interstellar superhero squad Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the longest-running Marvel films ever.

If you can believe the latest rumors, you need for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 neat seat meat. The blockbuster should 2 hours and 29 minutes go. Compared to Avatar – The Way of Water, that doesn’t exactly sound spectacular. However, there are only three blockbusters in the Marvel superhero universe that have a longer running time. Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Eternals took even longer. Do you prefer shorter movieswhich focus on the essentials or should have enough time for a blockbuster story and characters take? Let us know in the comments! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 launches on May 3, 2023 in German cinemas.

