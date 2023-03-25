Added Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel who has revolutionized the world PC | Tom’s Hardware

Poche ore fa se n’è andato Gordon Moore, Co-founder of Intel and figure who has revolutionized the computer world, with the creation of the “Legge di Moore”. As reported by Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Gordon Moore was spent all’età di 94 anni.

L’uomo è famous soprattutto per la legge di moore, written by the first volta in 1965 and second when “the number of transistors in an integrated circuit raddoppierebbe ogni anno”. The statement was an objective to pursue that has allowed the semiconductor industry to grow enormously; In 1975 Moore changed this legge, stating that “the number of transistors in an integrated circuit raddoppierebbe ogni due anni“. Ci sono multi dibattiti in merito, alcuni dei quali riportati anche sulle nuestro pagine, ma la legge è considerata vera anche nei giorni nostri.

Credit: Intel

In 1968, Gordon Moore funded Intel next to Robert Noyce. I due, con Andy Grove, hanno portato l’azienda al sucesso giving life to the colosso che tutti conosciamo oggi; The company has started producing SRAM, after about 2.5 million dollars from various investments. The processor handles arrived in a second moment, in 1971, when the company made commercially available the historic Intel 4004. Subsequently, in 1978 it was the pioneer of the handle set of x86 processors with the legendary Intel 8086.

At Intel, Moore held the role of executive vice president in 1975, eventually becoming president and infinity CEO and chairman in 1979. After losing the title of CEO in 1987, Moore continued to win the chairmanship until 1997, when he was awarded the honorary honor; he has continued to take the position until 2006, year in which he is dimesso.

Pat Gelsinger, current CEO of Intel, has said:” Gordon Moore has defined the tech industry through his intuition and vision. He is a fundamental state at the level of the power of the transistor and has inspired technology and entrepreneurs in the course of the decades. Noi di Intel rimaniamo ispirati dalla Legge di Moore and intendiamo persecuirla fino all’esurimento della periodic table. Gordon’s vision lives like our bus alone while we use the power of technology to migrate the life of the other person on Earth. My career and a large part of my life have not taken shape all’interno delle possibilità feed from the leadership of Gordon to the guidance of Intel, and I am honored from the responsibility of carrying ahead of his retaggio from him ”.

In 1990 Gordon Moore was also awarded the National Medal of Technology, an honor awarded by the President of the State Uniti to inventors and innovators of state institutions who have made significant contributions to the latest and most important technologies, while in 2002 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom , the più high civil honor of the State Uniti. With the mother Betty in 200, she has founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, which occupies philanthropic activities without the scope of environmental conservation, science and health care; dalla fondazione, the entity has donated in charity another 1.5 milliardi di Dollari.