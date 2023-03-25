E-car technology: The new hybrid models | c’t uplink 47.6

Some people who have opted for an e-car may think again because of the increased electricity costs. Maybe a last burner is better? Or a hybrid car, then you can fill up with electricity and petrol, which is cheaper at the moment? In the podcast c’t uplink we discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the vehicle types and explain the different concepts that exist for hybrid vehicles. We are picking up on the cover story of c’t 8/2023.



From a technical point of view, there are four types of hybrid cars, of which only two are suitable as an e-car alternative: full hybrids and plug-in hybrids. We explain why and also unravel terms such as range extenders, sequential and parallel drives. We go through several scenarios as well as practical and financial advantages and disadvantages compared to e-cars and combustion engines.

The consumption values ​​of many plug-in hybrids turn out to be ridiculously low. The scandal behind it: The vehicle manufacturers greenwash their fleet consumption values. The regulators are working on an improvement – after that, buyers of plug-in hybrids could face a similar trap as in the diesel scandal.

Finally, we discuss which problems and disadvantages of e-cars the hybrids solve in the first place, especially with a view to the price of electricity. Maybe an e-car is the better choice after all — or even a last combustion engine or maybe a used one. Or you stay with the car you currently have for a while. We are also thinking about e-fuels, where they might help and why they are not a solution for private transport or even the next car.

