Coroner’s court reveals cause of Sinad O’Connor’s death

LONDON.- The Irish singer-songwriter Sinad OConnor died of natural causes in July, a forensic .

London’s Metropolitan Police had said the singer’s death was not being treated as suspicious after she was found unconscious in a house in south-east London on July 26. OConnor was 56 years old.

Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed that OConnor died of natural causes. He did not provide further details.

He began his career singing on the streets of Dublin and rose to worldwide fame with his version of Prince’s ballad Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990.

She spoke publicly about her mental illnesses and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, committed suicide in 2022.

Thousands of his fans took to the streets of the Irish city where he had lived for a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also attended, along with U2’s Bono.

FUENTE: AP